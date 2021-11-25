Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic numbers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Planes at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were packed Wednesday with folks hitting the skies for Thanksgiving, which is a much different scene compared to 2020 when most celebrated the holiday over a Zoom call.

The Combs family was among those who flew out of Hopkins the day before Thanksgiving. They said they’re pumped to see their relatives in Virginia while prepping their stomachs for a big holiday feast.

They may debate over which Thanksgiving side dish is best, but they agreed on one thing: they’re extra thankful to be able to spend the holiday with their loved ones in person.

The Combs family is among the over 53 million people, according to AAA, who will be traveling over the next 5 days, getting back to pre-pandemic numbers. About ninety percent of those traveling will be driving, AAA experts predicted.

The two busiest travel days of the holiday season are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving

A CLE press release stated additional staff will be assigned during the heavy travel periods, including customer service personnel and law enforcement personnel. This includes Cleveland Police Airport Unit, Federal law enforcement agencies, and custodial and maintenance staff.

Passengers should expect longer lines at the ticket counters and the three CLE Security and are urged to arrive at least two hours ahead of their flight.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.