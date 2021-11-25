These are the four northeast Ohio counties with the most drunken driving arrests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning this Thanksgiving Eve to stay alert on the roads for drunken drivers this holiday weekend.

The night before Thanksgiving is the biggest drinking night of the year.

It’s also one of the busiest travel days.

19 Investigates found state troopers are making more arrests for OVIs so far this year compared to last year at the same time.

So far this year state troopers have made 17,028 OVI arrests.

That’s up from 14,816 last year, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol data.

19 Investigates found four counties in northeast Ohio with more than 500 drunken driving arrests--Cuyahoga, Stark, Richland, and Lorain counties.

Cuyahoga County has the most with 696 OVI arrests year to date.

We also found about one in three OVI arrests since 2016 has been repeat offenders.

According to stats from The Ohio State Highway Patrol, since 2016 on average nearly 2,400 motorists are arrested each year for OVI between the day before Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

State patrol and many local police departments will have extra enforcement out on the roads over the next few days.

You can call #677 in Ohio to report dangerous drivers on the roads.

