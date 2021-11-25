2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

These are the four northeast Ohio counties with the most drunken driving arrests

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning this Thanksgiving Eve to stay alert on the roads for drunken drivers this holiday weekend.

The night before Thanksgiving is the biggest drinking night of the year.

It’s also one of the busiest travel days.

19 Investigates found state troopers are making more arrests for OVIs so far this year compared to last year at the same time.

So far this year state troopers have made 17,028 OVI arrests.

That’s up from 14,816 last year, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol data.

19 Investigates found four counties in northeast Ohio with more than 500 drunken driving arrests--Cuyahoga, Stark, Richland, and Lorain counties.

Cuyahoga County has the most with 696 OVI arrests year to date.

We also found about one in three OVI arrests since 2016 has been repeat offenders.

According to stats from The Ohio State Highway Patrol, since 2016 on average nearly 2,400 motorists are arrested each year for OVI between the day before Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

State patrol and many local police departments will have extra enforcement out on the roads over the next few days.

You can call #677 in Ohio to report dangerous drivers on the roads.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Ray's Place was forced to close their kitchen after staff reportedly walked out Friday. A...
Kent favorite Ray’s Place temporarily closes after kitchen staff walks out

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic numbers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic numbers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic numbers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
These are the four northeast Ohio counties with the most drunken driving arrests
These are the four northeast Ohio counties with the most drunken driving arrests
Plain Township Fire
Patrolling officer observes flames from Plain Township apartment building