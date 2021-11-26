As always, there’s a lot riding on The Game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is the most anticipated contest in college football every year. And, as is often the case, it will shape the national title race.

#6 Michigan hosts #2 Ohio State Saturday, with the game starting at noon on Fox. The winner will go to the Big Ten Championship game, and barring an upset by the team out of the West division, will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, and a shot at the national championship.

Aside from the national implications, and the annual bragging rights, the game will carry some historical significance as well. The Buckeyes have won the last eight match-ups. A win Saturday would tie the record for longest win streak, established by Michigan from 1901-1909.

The Wolverines dominated the early years of the rivalry, going 13-0-2 in the first fifteen contests, including an 86-0 rout in 1902. Things would more or less even out in the late 1920s, and it would stay that way until the turn of the century.

But starting in 2001, Ohio State has basically had sole ownership of the series, winning 17 of the 19 games played.

