Black Friday shoppers in Parma say they prefer shopping in-person

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The rise of internet shopping has shortened lines for Black Friday in 2021 compared to years past.

At the Best Buy in Parma, some locals still preferred to wait outside before the store even opened.

There were moderate crowds at Best Buy: Not too busy. Not too slow.

But the shoppers said they like it like this way, because they don’t have to beat the crowds.

Arthur Baranovsky told 19 News he just came here with friends for fun; it’s their annual tradition.

“It has more variety than Walmart, that’s one thing I like,” he said.

But others weren’t enjoying themselves that much.

Nick King was shivering outside, but made sure he bough presents for his loved ones. “I’m Christmas shopping,” he said.

For Hussain Safaei, this is his first Black Friday in the United States.

He was happy to be in line to experience the much talked about American holiday.

“I’m gonna buy a TV because we don’t have a TV at home so I came here,” Safaei said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

