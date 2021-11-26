2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car takes out bus stop during crash in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood

Car takes out bus stop during crash in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood
Car takes out bus stop during crash in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For bus riders who take shelter below the stop at Kinsman Road and E. 71st Street, your Friday morning trip may start with an unfortunate surprise.

The bus stop was crushed overnight during a crash, which also damaged a nearby building.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS told 19 News that when crews arrived to the scene, no driver could be found,

RTA police and Cleveland police were spotted on scene by a 19 News photographer.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Christina Kleckner
Cleveland police ask for help solving cold case of missing woman last seen 10 years ago
Willie "Big Dawg Willie" Lawson hosted Detroit fans at a tailgate before the Lions/Browns game...
Inconsistent season for Browns, but Cleveland fans thankfully never disappoint
Kenny Phillips returning home.
Family of Cleveland man who says he was wrongfully convicted celebrate his 1st Thanksgiving home in 15 years
Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-77
Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-77 north