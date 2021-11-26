Car takes out bus stop during crash in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For bus riders who take shelter below the stop at Kinsman Road and E. 71st Street, your Friday morning trip may start with an unfortunate surprise.

The bus stop was crushed overnight during a crash, which also damaged a nearby building.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS told 19 News that when crews arrived to the scene, no driver could be found,

RTA police and Cleveland police were spotted on scene by a 19 News photographer.

