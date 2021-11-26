Cleveland police ask for help solving cold case of missing woman last seen 10 years ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a decade after Christina Kleckner went missing, Cleveland police are renewing a call for tips in the cold case.

According to Cleveland police, she’s not been seen since Oct. of 2011.

Kleckner is currently 34 years old and is intellectually disabled, according to a Facebook post from the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

Police need your help locating a missing female from a cold case from October 1, 2011. Christina Kleckner, now age 34,... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Thursday, November 25, 2021

The post said her last known address was in the 3600 block of W. 48th Street in Cleveland.

Kleckner is described by police as 5′4″ tall and 200 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said she’s known to go by several names: Christine Preston, Tina Kleckner, Tink Kleckner or Chrystal Kleckner.

Contact Cleveland Police Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Christina Kleckner or know her location.

