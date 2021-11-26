2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-77 north

Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-77
Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-77(OHGO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The entry ramp from I-480 west to I-77 north is shut down due to a crash that happened around 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said preliminary investigation shows a car may have slammed into a truck.

The severity of the crash could not be confirmed by the highway patrol at this time.

There is no estimate on when the ramp will reopen.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Man with BAC 3 times over legal limit strikes Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser with trooper...
Man with BAC 3 times over legal limit strikes Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser with trooper inside
Police investigating whether charges should be filed after a pedestrian was hit and killed in...
Truck strikes, kills pedestrian crossing street in Lakewood
Pedestrian killed by truck in West Side intersection
Crash shuts down I-480 West at I-77
I-480 West at I-77 reopens following multi-car crash