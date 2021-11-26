Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-77 north

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The entry ramp from I-480 west to I-77 north is shut down due to a crash that happened around 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said preliminary investigation shows a car may have slammed into a truck.

The severity of the crash could not be confirmed by the highway patrol at this time.

There is no estimate on when the ramp will reopen.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.