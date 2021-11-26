Endangered 58-year-old Cleveland man missing since July 12

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police ask the community to help find endangered 58-year-old Craig Roof, who has been missing since July 12 from his apartment in the 3800 block of West 25th Street.

Police described him as 5′10″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee posted the alert and shared the following photo of Roof on Nov. 26:

Craig Roof (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you know where he may be.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.