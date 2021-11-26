2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Endangered 58-year-old Cleveland man missing since July 12

Craig Roof
Craig Roof(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police ask the community to help find endangered 58-year-old Craig Roof, who has been missing since July 12 from his apartment in the 3800 block of West 25th Street.

Police described him as 5′10″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee posted the alert and shared the following photo of Roof on Nov. 26:

Craig Roof
Craig Roof(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you know where he may be.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-71 south
Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-71 south
Woman fractures face, legs when car strikes her on Ohio City crosswalk
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1