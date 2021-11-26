Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family of five has been displaced following a house fire in Summit County.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Winton Avenue in Akron, according to a news release from the Akron Fire Department.

Thankfully, the fire department said, two adults and three children escaped the blaze before crews arrived.

The fire was found on the home’s second floor and extinguished, according to the release.

The fire department said the Red Cross was notified to help the family.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.