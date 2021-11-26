Inconsistent season for Browns, but Cleveland fans thankfully never disappoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Thanksgiving weekend, while the Browns season has had its ups and downs, Cleveland can be thankful for Browns fans who have consistently provided something to cheer about.

DJ HazMatt has come up with a Browns song every week this season, and Big Dawg Willie Lawson has traveled to every away game this season. Lawson even hosted a meet-and-greet for Lions fans at a Browns tailgate.

IT worker turned brewer Carlos Lopez put his friends Dominic Cruz and Jeremy Leyva, the duo known as Fist of Fury, on his cans of Muni Lot Beer, all three lifelong Browns fans.

Lorin and Micah Long, along with their young son Landon, were one of the first to try out the CrossCountry Mortgage 360 Hype Cam on Dawg Pound Drive outside FirstEnergy Stadium.

“We’re third generation, hopefully we can be around for a fourth generation,” said Micah. “It’s all about family here.”

Denzel Ward tried to inspire his alma mater, Nordonia, to a state football championship with his play on the field, but his Knights fell to Archbishop Hoban in the regional semifinals.

Actor Ed Ackerman moved to Los Angeles from Columbia Station for his career, but met a group of Browns fans at SoFi Stadium in LA, the site of the next Super Bowl.

And University Hospitals physician assistant Jason Brown will represent the Browns at the Super Bowl as their nominee for NFL Fan of the Year and sums up every Browns fans dreams.

“I’m going to the Super Bowl, and I hope I’m going to watch the Browns.”

