Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow today, wintery mix on Sunday

By Jon Loufman
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow sets up on a windy Black Friday with highs only in the lower 30s.

Expect some accumulation for everyone, but primarily in the snow belt.

Tonight, the lake effect snow machine winds down as lows bottom out in the upper 20s.

Saturday will find us beneath variable skies as highs recover into the mid to upper 30s.

A rain/snow mix arrives on Sunday as highs again peak only in the upper 30s.

Monday will bring us a few snow showers along with highs that, once more, top out in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

