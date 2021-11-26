Northeast Ohio weather: Snow winds down overnight; occasional rain and snow showers through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trough of low pressure remains across the Great Lakes this afternoon.

As colder air moves over the warmer waters of Lake Erie, lake effect snow showers are ongoing in many locations.

The lake effect will gradually wind down tonight.

Tonight will also be cold with temperatures falling into the 20s by morning.

This weekend’s forecast is rather interesting, and quite tricky, too.

Saturday will begin on a dry note, but a light wintry mix of rain and snow is possible after 3:00 PM.

If you have things you need to get done outdoors, Saturday morning will be the best time for that.

Periods of wintry mix will continue through the night and into Sunday.

Temperatures will remain below-normal through the weekend.

Expect highs in the upper 30s each day.

Another round of a wintry mix is in the forecast on Monday, but mainly later in the day.

At this time, the weather looks much quieter by Tuesday, the final day of November.

December will begin on Wednesday, and as it does, the weather is actually going to warm up a bit.

Temperatures will top out in the low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, many locations will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.