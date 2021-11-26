State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Department of Agriculture announced the passing of State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey.

Dr. Forshey received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree The Ohio State University and practiced veterinary medicine for 27 years with an interest in swine production, according to the statement.

He served as the State Veterinarian and Chief of Animal Health at ODA for 15 years.

Dr. Forshey held numerous leadership roles at the national level, serving on the Board of Directors for the United States Animal Health Association and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the National Institute for Animal Agriculture, according to the statement.

