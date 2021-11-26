Woman fractures face, legs when car strikes her on Ohio City crosswalk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who crashed into a woman on the crosswalk in Ohio City on Thanksgiving is still on the loose.

Cleveland Police said the 52-year-old woman was walking on West 25th Street and Trowbridge Avenue when she was struck at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 28.

There was no description of the car that drove away from the scene, police said.

EMS took the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center where she was treated for fractures in both legs and her face, according to police.

Police said this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.