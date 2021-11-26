2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman ID'd after fatal shooting outside Springco Metal Coating on Cleveland's West Side

2 women injured in shooting near Target on Cleveland’s West Side
(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old woman died on Thanksgiving Day after being injured in a shooting near the Target on Cleveland’s West Side.

1 woman dead, 1 injured in shooting near Target on Cleveland’s West Side

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. outside Springco Metal Coating, located at 12500 Elmwood Avenue, according to Cleveland police.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle crashed with a body inside, according to police.

A 23-year-old woman was also found shot.

The deceased victim was identified by police as Domonique Nicole Johnson, of Cleveland, in an incident report.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and legs, according to police.

Police said their investigation found Johnson is a former employee at the business, and the 23-year-old victim is a current employee.

There was a verbal altercation between the two victims and another employee before shots were heard in the area, according to police.

Police said a person of interest has been identified.

Contact investigators at 216-623-5464 with information, or reach out to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

