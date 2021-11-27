2 Strong 4 Bullies
43 snow plows, 25,000 tons of salt: How Cleveland prepares for winter weather
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harsh winter weather comes as no surprise for longtime Clevelanders.

But for many, the chilly season brings about yearly headaches: Do I have salt for the sidewalk? Will a frost-covered car make me late? Snow boots or tennis shoes?

Preparing in advance is key to avoiding inconvenience during Northeast Ohio winters.

See Northeast Ohio’s first snow of the season (photos)

Here’s how the city of Cleveland prepares for our changing weather conditions:

  • Department of Public Works equipped with 43 snow plows, more than 25,000 tons of salt and over 22,000 gallons of liquid de-icer to clear streets
  • Division of Streets monitors its Automated Vehicle Locator system, which allows the city to track its fleets and be more efficient
  • Snow Emergency Parking Bans when accumulation exceeds 2 inches or more, allowing sufficient time to remove snow and ice
  • Cleveland Public Power, The Illuminating Company and Cleveland Water Department on standby for outages and emergencies
Cleveland Public Power, The Illuminating Company and Cleveland Water Department are on standby for outages and emergencies amid severe winter weather.(Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

