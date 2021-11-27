5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns begin a crucial 2-game series against the Ravens Sunday night and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Reggie Langhorne and Josh Cribbs live at 11 a.m. from Platform Brewing Co on Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

The guys will discuss:

* Baker Mayfield’s comments about Browns fans

* Who’s the best coach in the AFC North?

* The return of Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin from injury

* How the Browns should play Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson

Also, Baillie Burmaster and Mark Schwab have a report from Baltimore on the Ravens injury issues.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.