2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Brunswick Hills community comes together to help family after Thanksgiving fire

A Brunswick Hills family lost two cars and thousands of dollars of goods in a Thanksgiving fire.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thanksgiving, the DeBrock family had their holiday interrupted after their smoked turkey led to a fire that engulfed their garage.

The blaze did not advance to the house, but did destroy two cars and leave behind thousands of dollars in damages.

“The fire happened outside the garage and it did spread into the garage,” Police Chief Tim Sopkovich said, “the fire department did a super job, they were able to knock down the flames and save the house.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

According to neighbors, the family of three just had a baby shower as they prepare for the birth of twin boys.

All of the gifts were in the garage at the time.

When it was discovered just how much damage was done, the Brunswick Hills community decided to step up.

“All day long people have been in and out, dropping off gift cards and clothing and just showing their love to a family that had a house fire,” Chief Sopkovich said.

Chief Sopkovich opened the doors to the police department to allow for space to collect clothing and other items.

Hundreds of donations have already come in, with Chief Sopkovich saying it’s just something the community does.

“(If) someone else is in need we have a great group of people in the community that just step right up and get things out on social media and people make donations,” Sopkovich said.

For anyone interested in making a donation, visit the Facebook page at the link here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

The Department of Agriculture announced the passing of State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey.
State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey dies
Christina Kleckner
Cleveland police ask for help solving cold case of missing woman last seen 10 years ago
guests enjoy thanksgiving meals at St. Augustine
As St. Augustine provides hundreds of Thanksgiving meals, visitors use time to appreciate togetherness
The round-robin touch football tournament ran from 8:00 a.m. to noon, all teams competing to...
Meadows Turkey Bowl passes $3 million raised for charity in its 32nd year