Brunswick Hills community comes together to help family after Thanksgiving fire

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thanksgiving, the DeBrock family had their holiday interrupted after their smoked turkey led to a fire that engulfed their garage.

The blaze did not advance to the house, but did destroy two cars and leave behind thousands of dollars in damages.

“The fire happened outside the garage and it did spread into the garage,” Police Chief Tim Sopkovich said, “the fire department did a super job, they were able to knock down the flames and save the house.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

According to neighbors, the family of three just had a baby shower as they prepare for the birth of twin boys.

All of the gifts were in the garage at the time.

When it was discovered just how much damage was done, the Brunswick Hills community decided to step up.

“All day long people have been in and out, dropping off gift cards and clothing and just showing their love to a family that had a house fire,” Chief Sopkovich said.

Chief Sopkovich opened the doors to the police department to allow for space to collect clothing and other items.

Hundreds of donations have already come in, with Chief Sopkovich saying it’s just something the community does.

“(If) someone else is in need we have a great group of people in the community that just step right up and get things out on social media and people make donations,” Sopkovich said.

For anyone interested in making a donation, visit the Facebook page at the link here.

