Cleveland’s Winter RiverFest brings holiday fun to The Flats from ice rink to igloos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Whether you like to show off a spin on the ice rink, grab a cup of cheer in the beer garden, or get cozy in the igloo village, Cleveland’s Winter RiverFest along the Cuyahoga River in The Flats will get you in the festive mood!

Rivergate Park and Merwin’s Wharf have transformed for the holiday season on Nov. 26.

During which, you’ll get to take those festive pictures with the cheerful decor and even see Santa on the weekends.

Limited outdoor dining will be available at Merwin’s Wharf on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can also reserve a private outdoor igloo that can accommodate up to eight guests and features a special winter menu focused on sharable items.

Click here to make igloo reservations, book your rink time, and see all you need to know before you go.

