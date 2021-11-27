Man arrested for attempted murder after firing 1 shot at 3 police officers near Cleveland-Lakewood border

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder Tuesday after he fired one gunshot at several police officers near the Cleveland-Lakewood border, authorities said in an incident report obtained by 19 News.

According to the report, Shetrell Leroy Harris fired the gun over his shoulder “targeting” two Lakewood police officers and one Cleveland police officer, three in total.

The Cleveland police incident report makes no mention of injuries to any of the involved officers.

It all began around 11 a.m. when an anonymous caller reported a man with a gun walking near W. 117th Street and Berea Road.

Cleveland police responded and found the man, later identified as Harris, walking with his hands inside his waistband and looking nervous, according to the report.

The officers called for backup and after more officers arrived, they tried to speak with Harris.

The officer said in the report that Harris was “obviously” concealing a weapon in his waistband.

Cleveland police continued to try and talk with Harris, and that’s when he crossed over into Lakewood, according to the report.

Lakewood police were then notified due to Harris being in their jurisdiction.

The situation escalated with officers’ using their patrol cars to block Harris’s path as he walked around and became increasingly nervous, according to the report.

It was at that point the officers spotted a gun’s grip resting at the top of Harris’s pants, the report said.

“We believed the male posed a danger to the community and also himself,” the officer wrote in the report.

According to the report, they began to tell Harris to “put the gun down” and saw him throw an object in the grass in front of a Burger King.

However, the report said, he quickly picked it up and began to run away.

The report said a foot pursuit ensued with Harris being chased by Cleveland police and Lakewood police, who had just arrived to the scene.

Just as a Lakewood officer caught up with Harris, he fired the single shot, according to the report.

The same Lakewood officer, with the help of another, was then able to subdue Harris, the report said.

According to the report, the gun was confiscated and Harris was taken into custody.

