Man carjacked & shot on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man is recovering after being carjacked and shot early Saturday on Cleveland’s East Side.

Police confirm the incident happened near the intersection of E. 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue on the border of the city’s St. Clair - Superior neighborhood.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said, and was taken to University Hospitals for treatment by EMS.

Police did not release any information about the suspect(s).

