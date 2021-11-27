2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man robs woman’s car at gunpoint in Cleveland on Nov. 17

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The aggravated robber who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint on Nov. 17 is still on the loose, and Cleveland Police said detectives need your help identifying him.

Police said the pictured man approached the woman as she was getting out of her car in the area of Detroit Avenue and Berea Road.

The suspect ran up to her, pointed a black handgun at her head, and demanded the keys to her car, according to police.

He then stole the car and drove off eastbound on Detroit Avenue, police said.

The surveillance photo of the suspect was shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland man robs woman’s car at gunpoint on Nov. 17
Cleveland man robs woman’s car at gunpoint on Nov. 17(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call Det. Simonelli at 216-623-2549 and reference report 2021-353299 if you recognize this suspect.

