Northeast Ohio weather: Our weekend of mixed precipitation continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will find us beneath more clouds than sun before another round of rain and snow develops later this afternoon as highs struggle to reach the mid to upper 30s.

Snow showers overnight will bring around an inch of accumulation as lows slip into the low 30s.

A rain/snow mix will be our weather fare on Sunday along with highs again peaking only in the upper 30s.

Monday will bring us a few, afternoon, rain or snow showers as well including highs that, once more, top out in the upper 30s.

