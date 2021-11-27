CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect caught on camera breaking into Domino’s on Nov. 13 is still on the loose, and Cleveland Police said detectives need your help identifying them.

Police said the breaking and entering happened at 10803 Lorain Ave. around 6 a.m.

The property was damaged as the suspect tried to steal cash, according to police.

These surveillance photos of the suspect were shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations on Nov. 25:

Suspect breaks into Domino’s in Cleveland on Nov. 13 (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report 2021-348617 if you recognize this suspect.

