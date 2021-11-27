CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize the suspect vehicle in connection to a catalytic convertor theft that Cleveland Police said happened at Plain Brothers Auto Service?

Police said this theft took place around 4 a.m. on Nov. 16 at 12144 Triskett Rd.

This surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle was shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations on Nov. 25:

Suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic convertor theft needs identified (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report 2021-351557 if you recognize this suspect vehicle.

