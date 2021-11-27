2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic convertor theft needs identified

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize the suspect vehicle in connection to a catalytic convertor theft that Cleveland Police said happened at Plain Brothers Auto Service?

Police said this theft took place around 4 a.m. on Nov. 16 at 12144 Triskett Rd.

This surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle was shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations on Nov. 25:

Suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic convertor theft needs identified
Suspect vehicle in Cleveland catalytic convertor theft needs identified(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report 2021-351557 if you recognize this suspect vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Brunswick Hills garage engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving
Brunswick Hills community comes together to help family after Thanksgiving fire
Suspect breaks into Domino’s in Cleveland on Nov. 13
Suspect breaks into Domino’s in Cleveland on Nov. 13
COVID
World Health Organization classifies new variant first reported by South Africa
Man robs woman’s car at gunpoint in Cleveland on Nov. 17
Man robs woman’s car at gunpoint in Cleveland on Nov. 17