Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Geauga and Ashtabula counties

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for inland Geauga and Ashtabula counties from noon Saturday until Monday morning.

Residents of Snowbelt cities including Andover, Bainbridge, Burton, Chardon, Chesterland, Jefferson Middlefield, Orwell, Roaming Shores and South Russell can expect three to six inches of snow.

The weather service says to plan on hazardous slippery road conditions that could affect Monday’s morning commute.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the NWS said in the advisory.

Call 511 for road conditions updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

