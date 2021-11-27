Winterfest kicks off holiday season in Cleveland: what to expect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Cleveland thanks to Winterfest.

“Winterfest is the official kick off of the holidays in Cleveland,” Sanaa Julien, the CEO of Group Plan Commission, said.

Thousands of people are expected to head to Winterfest this holiday season.

“We have Santa here every Saturday and Sunday. Free photos for the kids, free hot cocoa,” Julien said.

“The night before Christmas, December 24th, for those of you who remember Mr. Jingling, he’s going to be reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Inside the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, you’ll find a unique Santa.

He doesn’t wear the typical red suit. Donned in stars and stripes, he’s known as Patriotic Santa.

He pays homage to an 1862 etching by Thomas Nast in “Harper’s Weekly,” which he said is the foundation for the representation of “Santa Clause” today.

“No matter how Santa is dressed, always remember that the nation you live in, you have the freedom to choose what you want to be,” Patriotic Santa said.

The ice rink in Public Square is open until Jan. 17th.

Click here for the Winterfest activity schedule.

Looking to burn off that pumpkin pie? Step into a Winter Wonderland where you can enjoy activities for all ages, shop small businesses, and help us kick off the holiday season at #WinterfestCLE



The fun begins this Saturday at noon. Learn more at https://t.co/Pi6g9SYY8d pic.twitter.com/YL8zX5LM5q — DowntownCLE (@DowntownCLE) November 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.