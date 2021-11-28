4-car rollover crash sends 4 to hospital on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people, including a 1-year-old child, were taken to hospitals Saturday evening after a four-vehicle rollover crash on Cleveland’s East Side.

The crash occurred after 6 p.m. near the intersection of East 152nd Street and Waterloo Road.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection after one T-boned the other, according to officials on the scene.

One vehicle rolled onto its side and three others sustained damage as a result.

One vehicle left the scene before police arrived; three others were towed from the scene.

The 1-year-old and her 23-year-old mother were taken to University Hospitals for care, authorities said.

Two other people who were riding in separate vehicles were also taken to hospitals.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately available, although a woman at the scene would identify herself as the 1-year-old’s grandmother said the child and her mother were not seriously injured.

The circumstances that caused the crash were not available.

