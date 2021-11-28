2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4-car rollover crash sends 4 to hospital on Cleveland’s East Side

Four people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of...
Four people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of East 152 Street and Waterloo Road on Cleveland's East Side Nov. 27, 2021.(John Baligush)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people, including a 1-year-old child, were taken to hospitals Saturday evening after a four-vehicle rollover crash on Cleveland’s East Side.

The crash occurred after 6 p.m. near the intersection of East 152nd Street and Waterloo Road.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection after one T-boned the other, according to officials on the scene.

One vehicle rolled onto its side and three others sustained damage as a result.

One vehicle left the scene before police arrived; three others were towed from the scene.

The 1-year-old and her 23-year-old mother were taken to University Hospitals for care, authorities said.

Two other people who were riding in separate vehicles were also taken to hospitals.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately available, although a woman at the scene would identify herself as the 1-year-old’s grandmother said the child and her mother were not seriously injured.

The circumstances that caused the crash were not available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-71 south
Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-71 south
Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-77
Crash shuts down ramp from I-480 west to I-77 north
Man with BAC 3 times over legal limit strikes Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser with trooper...
Man with BAC 3 times over legal limit strikes Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser with trooper inside
Police investigating whether charges should be filed after a pedestrian was hit and killed in...
Truck strikes, kills pedestrian crossing street in Lakewood