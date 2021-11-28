2 Strong 4 Bullies
6 people displaced after ‘heavy blaze’ engulfs home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six adults were displaced from a two-and-a-half-story house after a heavy blaze struck their home Friday morning in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Fire companies responded to 2987 East 128th St. shortly before 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

Firefighters entered the building looking for victims and battled heavy flames, according to the Cleveland firefighters union.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the six adults affected, according to a Cleveland police spokesperson.

No one was killed.

