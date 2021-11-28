6 people displaced after ‘heavy blaze’ engulfs home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six adults were displaced from a two-and-a-half-story house after a heavy blaze struck their home Friday morning in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Fire companies responded to 2987 East 128th St. shortly before 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

Firefighters entered the building looking for victims and battled heavy flames, according to the Cleveland firefighters union.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the six adults affected, according to a Cleveland police spokesperson.

No one was killed.

*happening now. 0715hrs. #ClevelandFirefighters making entry into a HOUSE FIRE right now. Searching for victims. Battling heavy flames. E. 128 & Forest avenue. Mount pleasant neighborhood

Battalion 5 pic.twitter.com/TkBl2y8CE5 — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) November 26, 2021

