2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

BrewDog Cleveland to open Flats outpost on Dec. 3

BrewDog operates a hotel and brewery in Columbus.
BrewDog operates a hotel and brewery in Columbus.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Scotland-based multinational brewery and pub chain is opening a new “outpost” in Cleveland’s Flats on December 3.

BrewDog Cleveland will open to the public at noon on December 3 — reservations are not required but are available.

The location is also planning a Brown’s tailgate party for the Browns vs. Ravens game on Sunday 12th December beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

The Sunday after Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest travel days of the year. With more...
Cleveland 2021 holiday travel anticipated to surpass 2019
Thornton Burns
Lorain police search for 60-year-old man who went missing after medical appointment
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,245 new COVID-19 cases
Court records show T’Andre Buchanan, Jr. is charged with robbery and evidence tampering for...
Prosecutors: Trial starts Monday for Cleveland man caught on camera destroying Colossal Cupcakes