BrewDog Cleveland to open Flats outpost on Dec. 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Scotland-based multinational brewery and pub chain is opening a new “outpost” in Cleveland’s Flats on December 3.

BrewDog Cleveland will open to the public at noon on December 3 — reservations are not required but are available.

The location is also planning a Brown’s tailgate party for the Browns vs. Ravens game on Sunday 12th December beginning at 10:30 a.m.

