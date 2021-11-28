2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 2021 holiday travel anticipated to surpass 2019

The Sunday after Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest travel days of the year. With more people feeling comfortable with flying this year, the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting even more folks to travel.(Mike Brown)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sunday after Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest travel days of the year.

With more people feeling comfortable with flying this year, the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting even more folks to travel.

“I hope I’ve got a spot on the plane where [I’m not] crunched up,” said Roney Hines.

This time last year people weren’t as eager to hop on a plane, but that’s changed this year.

“We’re traveling up to Charlotte, North Carolina. Gavin goes to school in the Charlotte area. So he came up to visit me for Thanksgiving,” Cameron Iler said of a relative in an interview with 19 News.

In 2019, the airport had 260,000 departing and arriving passengers during the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period.

In 2020, it was 118,000. This year they estimated to have 280,000.

“[Gavin’s] such a good travel buddy. He’s made sure to help me get my ticket, so we made sure we got here with plenty of time to be able to travel safely and not miss our flights,” Iler said.

Cleveland’s new Ground Transportation Center is located at the north end of baggage claim. It’s your one-stop shop for all shuttles. The area is heated and covered.

Most travelers were just relieved the lines for security Sunday morning weren’t long at all.

“I walked in, and I was just thinking like I don’t see a lot of people. I’m happy there’s not,” said Hines.

There is voluntary COVID-19 testing at the airport. However, the tests do cost money. You do not need a boarding pass to get a test, both departing and arriving people qualify.

