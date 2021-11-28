2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland record shop owner, biscuit maker team up to create unique pop-up collaboration on #SmallBusinessSaturday

The Roaming Biscuit and Brittany's Record Shop teamed up for Small Business Saturday.
The Roaming Biscuit and Brittany's Record Shop teamed up for Small Business Saturday.
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland bakery teamed up with an area mobile record shop to hold a unique pop-up that brought delicious eats and fabulous beats to customers in Cleveland’s Midtown on #SmallBusinessSaturday.

The owners of The Roaming Biscuit and Brittany’s Record Shop promoted this unique pop-up at The Bake Shop & Cafe at 3615 Superior Ave. in Cleveland for #SmallBusinessSaturday.

Back again on Saturday 11/27 from 9a-2p at @theroamingbiscuit . Pull up for some vinyl, breakfast and cup o’ Joe. See...

Posted by Brittanys Record Shop on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Shawnda Moye, owner of The Roaming Biscuit told 19 News she imagined the event to get eyes on ears on both businesses.

What we are Thankful For: 1) Biscuits 2) People who like our Biscuits 3) A Place to Sling Biscuits (@...

Posted by The Roaming Biscuit on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

19 News cameras were rolling as dozens stopped by to check it out.




“We are here Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are slinging biscuits in addition to sandwiches and pastries,” said Moye. “Everything is from scratch so we’re just trying to serve some deliciousness to the public.”




Moye and Brittany Benton, owner of Brittany’s Record Shop, have collaborated before.

They’ve been doing pop-ups monthly since Benton closed her brick-and-mortar location and went mobile.

She says this day to highlight small businesses is important.




“With so much going on in the economy, consolidation and a lot of big-box companies taking over, it’s important to recognize the little guy because also with small businesses, it brings culture, identity to a neighborhood and to a community,” said Benton.

Everyone hopes the day brings new customers that will last throughout the entire year.

