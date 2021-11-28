Traffic clears, lane reopens following crash on I-90 EB in Rocky River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-90 caused a lane closure and significant backup around 11 a.m. Sunday for drivers making their way through Rocky River.

As of 11:35 a.m., traffic is back moving and the right lane has reopened.

According to OHGO.com, the crash happened on I-90 East near SR-2/SR-254.

Crash on I-90 EB causes backups, lane closure in Rocky River (Source: OHGO.com)

There’s no word on injuries or circumstances of the crash.

This story will be updated as 19 News learns more information.

