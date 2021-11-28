Lorain police search for 60-year-old man who went missing after medical appointment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old man who went missing Wednesday after his medical appointment.

Police said Thornton Burns was reported missing by the Valor Home of Lorain County, whose website said it is a transitional housing program for homeless male veterans.

Burns has not returned since leaving for a dialysis appointment on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from Lorain County CSI.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater vest, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Burns is described by police as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

He may have been spotted on Thanksgiving Day at the Dollar Tree located at 1081 Meister Road in Lorain, according to the post.

Contact Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or 440-204-2105 if you see Thornton Burns or know his location.

