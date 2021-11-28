Suspect in blond wig fires semiautomatic weapon at Dollar General employees during robbery, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a person in a blond wig who fired a semiautomatic weapon at Dollar General employees late Friday morning at the store in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

The suspect got away with about $50 from the cash register, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The after the robbery the suspect ran south on Rondel Road from Saint Cleveland Avenue.

The shooting took place at about 11 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15707 St. Clair Ave., according to police.

The suspect is in his 20s and is between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was wearing a blonde wig, white mask, plastic gloves, a black hoodie with a BMW Motorsport emblem, black jogging pants, and tan boots, police say.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

