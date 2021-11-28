2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect in blond wig fires semiautomatic weapon at Dollar General employees during robbery, Cleveland police say

He reportedly made off with $50 from the cash register.
A suspect shot a semiautomatic weapon at employees of the Dollar General at 15707 St. Clair...
A suspect shot a semiautomatic weapon at employees of the Dollar General at 15707 St. Clair Avenue during a robbery on Nov. 26, 2021.(Cleveland police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a person in a blond wig who fired a semiautomatic weapon at Dollar General employees late Friday morning at the store in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

The suspect got away with about $50 from the cash register, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The after the robbery the suspect ran south on Rondel Road from Saint Cleveland Avenue.

The shooting took place at about 11 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15707 St. Clair Ave., according to police.

The suspect is in his 20s and is between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was wearing a blonde wig, white mask, plastic gloves, a black hoodie with a BMW Motorsport emblem, black jogging pants, and tan boots, police say.  

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

