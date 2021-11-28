2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday morning

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow showers will be developing again today amid brisk west winds as highs peak only in the mid 30s.

We’ll see more snow tonight as Northwest winds gust up to 35 mph and lows slide into the low 30s.

Scattered snow showers will be around Monday morning as highs again top out only in the mid 30s.

Another round of snow showers is expected Monday night with lows again dipping only into the lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Snow showers overnight will bring around an inch of accumulation as lows slip into the low 30s.
