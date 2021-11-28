Northeast Ohio weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow showers will be developing again today amid brisk west winds as highs peak only in the mid 30s.

We’ll see more snow tonight as Northwest winds gust up to 35 mph and lows slide into the low 30s.

Winter Weather Advisory from noon Sunday to 7am Monday with snowfall of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winter Storm Watch for inland Erie County Pennsylvania from noon Sunday to 7am Monday with snowfall of 6 to 10 inches and isolated 12 inch amounts possible. #clewx #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/cV11BrFMyb — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 27, 2021

Scattered snow showers will be around Monday morning as highs again top out only in the mid 30s.

Another round of snow showers is expected Monday night with lows again dipping only into the lower 30s.

