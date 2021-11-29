2 men rob a Summit County Walgreens, police say they are also suspects in other robberies

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men, at least one of whom had a gun, robbed the Walgreens in the 300 block of E. Waterloo Road in Akron Saturday evening.

Akron police were called to the store around 7 p.m.

The clerk told police the men entered the store and demanded money.

The armed robbery happened on Nov. 27, 2021. ((Source: Akron police))

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects fled.

They are described as Black males between the ages of 16 and 22. They were wearing all black or dark colored clothing.

According to Akron police, these same suspects are also believed to be responsible for other Firestone Park area robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

