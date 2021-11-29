2 men wanted for violent assault outside Parma store

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of two men wanted for a violent assault outside a convenient store in Parma.

Parma police said Darian Abernathy, 20, and David Abernathy, 21, attacked a man on Aug. 31.

Wanted by the U.S. Marshals for an August assault in Parma. ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

The victim, whose name is not being disclosed, needed to be treated at a local hospital.

No motive has been released at this time.

Darian and David’s last known address is near the 3700 block of W. 128th Street in Cleveland.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.

