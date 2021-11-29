2 seriously injured in car vs. semi crash on SR 2 in Portage Township

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Tennessee woman and a man from Fremont, Ohio were seriously injured when the car they were riding in lost control on Ohio State Route 2 in Ottawa County, struck a semi-tractor trailer and spun off the road.

The woman, who was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze west on SR 2 near mile marker 25 in Portage Township on Saturday shortly before 9:30 p.m., had to be mechanically extricated from her vehicle, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

She was taken to Firelands Medical Center in Sandusky.

A passenger in her vehicle, a man from Fremont, was also taken to the medical center with serious injuries, the OSHP said.

The driver and passenger in the 2012 Volvo semi were both of Michigan.

Neither were injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

