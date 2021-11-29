Browns fight Ravens in Baltimore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ravens scored first on a bizarre scoring drive late in the first quarter. They needed nine plays to cover 41 yards, getting 20 of them on Browns penalties. One came on a critical fourth down that gave Baltimore a first down. The Ravens had their offense on the field to go for the first down. Moments earlier they had converted a fake punt, only to have it waived off because the officials had not said the ball was in play yet.

Earlier in the quarter, Myles Garrett got his league-leading 14th sack of the season.

