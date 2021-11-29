2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns fight Ravens in Baltimore

Ravens looking to hold on to first place in North
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ravens scored first on a bizarre scoring drive late in the first quarter. They needed nine plays to cover 41 yards, getting 20 of them on Browns penalties. One came on a critical fourth down that gave Baltimore a first down. The Ravens had their offense on the field to go for the first down. Moments earlier they had converted a fake punt, only to have it waived off because the officials had not said the ball was in play yet.

Earlier in the quarter, Myles Garrett got his league-leading 14th sack of the season.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

