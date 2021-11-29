2 Strong 4 Bullies
Catalytic converters stolen from more than 30 school buses parked in Cuyahoga Heights

Catalytic Converter
Catalytic Converter(Catalytic Converter)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Thieves hit a school bus lot and stole catalytic converters from 35 buses.

According to officials, the buses were parked at the East 49th Street Depot in Cuyahoga Heights.

Workers discovered the thefts when they arrived at work early Monday morning.

The thieves entered the lot by cutting a hole in a fence.

This crime impacted bus service to 12 public and private schools and effected about 200 students.

Other bus drivers covered routes, but in some cases pickups were delayed.

