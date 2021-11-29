Cleveland advocate suing State for lack of officer training, calling it “unconstitutional policing”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland advocate Mariah Crenshaw has filed a lawsuit claiming that the state of Ohio and elected officials “have shown a deliberate indifference to law enforcement failing to take mandated hours as required by law to engage in law enforcement thereby creating a statewide culture of unconstitutional policing.”

The mandamus action is what was filed, which would compel an officers to act on an administrative matter in a situation where legally they should have already been acting.

The lawsuit was filed against: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Dwight Holcomb, Executive Director of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, Keith Faber, State of Ohio Auditor, and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley have been named as Respondents in the foregoing matter.

Listed below are all of the demands on the action:

the mandamus seeks Auditor Faber to recoup funds distributed throughout the state of Ohio to hundreds of agencies that were not entitled to reimbursement funding,

the action seeks for Faber to determine where millions of casino dollars that were disbursed to the Ohio Peace Officer Commission and Academy (hereinafter referred to as OPOTA/OPOTC”),that were unlawfully redistributed to BCI,

to find the 24 millions dollars allocated to OPOTA for operating expenses but there is no trace of the funding per the Public Interest Report created by Faber’s office,

to require Yost and O’Malley to enforce the Ohio Administrative Code 109:2-18-06 (A) which requires the removal of peace officers and troopers who have not complied with taking mandated continued professional training hours and have continued to function in law enforcement and carry firearms,

specifically high profile cases: John Crawford shot in Beavercreek Ohio by Sean WIlliams, Luke Stewart shot and killed by Matthew Rhodes and Louis Catalani in the Euclid Police Department, Tamir Rice shot and killed by Timothy Loehman in the Cleveland Police Department, Arthur Keiths shot and killed by James Griffiths in the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Larry McDonald shot and killed Vincent Belmonte in the City of East Cleveland. Each person engaging in law enforcement have no record of taking the specific mandated critical areas of training hours as required by law,

to require Dwight Holcomb to audit every department in the State of Ohio to determine compliance with past years requirements BEFORE sending out any reimbursement funding in 2022,

to require Holcomb to require agencies provide training certificates to OPOTA within 30 days of completions as mandated by OAC 109:2-18-05(D). Currently OPOTA does not and never has required peace officers and troopers to comply with the mandate of law to receive credit for training and reimbursement funding,

to require Michael O’Malley to remove all the persons identified in the 2015-2017 audit conducted by OPOTA under Mary Davis as Executive Director in 2018 after determining the forensic examination of Mariah Crenshaw held merit of the East Cleveland Police Department and to prosecute all persons referred by previous presiding judge John Russo for felonies August 22, 2019 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Cases SD-18-077854, SD-18-077857, & SD-18-077858,

to require O’Malley and Yost who were elected as the Chief Law Enforcement Officers of the State of Ohio, to enforce the law and to remove those persons reported to the state of Ohio as not having taken the mandated training hours in the Euclid, Maple Heights, and East Cleveland Police Departments.

