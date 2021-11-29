2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: Lake snow in the area today; system snow brings another 1 to 2 inches tonight

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The worst of lake snow has ended. We will still leave it in the forecast today, especially east of Cleveland. Up to 3 inches of new snow is possible if a persistent band sets up, otherwise minor additional accumulation. Mostly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. A fast moving area of low pressure tracks in from the west tonight. A swath of snow will move into our area from west to east after 7 p.m. This will be a quick shot. 1 to 2 inches of snow area wide is in the forecast. This could lead to some slick travel overnight as temperatures dip to around 30 degrees. The snow will move out early tomorrow morning. Mostly cloudy sky the rest of the day. Afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees. We kept Wednesday dry. Mostly cloudy and a little milder. The high will be in the 40 to 45 degree range.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

