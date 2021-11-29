2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts 2 men accused of attacking veterans outside a Summit County American Legion Post

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two out of three suspects accused of assaulting veterans outside the Firestone Memorial American Legion Post on Kenmore Blvd. were indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury.

Akron police said the unprovoked attack happened on Oct. 30 while one of the victims was outside smoking a cigarette.

Three men were attacked, two of them are veterans.

All three victims suffered facial and head injuries, according to police.

Cody Sell, 19, and Shaun Husk, 19, were arrested several days after the attack.

Veterans mugged in failed robbery outside of American Legion Post

Sell and Husk were each indicted one one count of felonious assault and two counts of assault.

There is no next court date yet.

2 arrested, 1 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post
2 arrested, 1 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post(Source: WOIO)

The third suspect, Michael Baratko, 25, remains on the loose.

Contact Akron police if you see Baratko or know his location.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

