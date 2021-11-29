2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake effect snow creates slick conditions in Northeast Ohio

Snow fall is expected to affect Monday morning rush hour
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio was smacked with its first significant snowfall of the year this weekend.

The snowfall was not steady but bands of lake effect snow at times brought heavy snows to the area throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Emergency crews were busy as motorists skidded on slick roads for the first time this year even as Ohio Department of Transportation and local municipal crews worked to treat the roads.

According to an ODOT spokesperson 55 trucks out across Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties.

ODOT plow drivers work 12-hour shifts and will be out as long as the snow persists, Brent Kovacs, spokesperson for ODOT District 12, which includes those counties.

“The big thing is tomorrow morning … it’s going to be snowing during rush hour,” said Kovacs. “Maybe give yourself some extra time in the morning. Slow down. It’s not a sunny July day tomorrow. It’s going to take a little longer to get to work.”


