2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Looking for the cheapest gas in Northeast Ohio? Try Ashtabula, AAA figures show

(Source: WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Northeast Ohioans looking for relief from high gas prices might consider filling up while driving through Ashtabula where the average cost of a gallon of gas was the lowest in the region, according to AAA.

Drivers in Ashtabula paid on average $2.985 - about .40 less than the national average of $3.39 per gallon, AAA figures show.

In Northeast Ohio, drivers in Solon paid the most at $3.30.

Scroll over the graphic below to see the average price per gallon in various areas around Northeast Ohio as of Monday.

Statewide, the price of a gallon of gas was less than the national average — $3.19 per gallon.

The price of a barrel of crude oil fell after news broke of a new COVID-19 variant Omicron to $68.15, AAA said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

Forget shipping delay stress and support Northeast Ohio businesses this holiday season
Forget shipping delay stress and support Northeast Ohio businesses this holiday season
Shoppers head to Best Buy for Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers in Parma say they prefer shopping in-person
Bars, restaurants see massive Thanksgiving Eve crowds as COVID cases rise
Bars, restaurants see massive Thanksgiving Eve crowds as COVID cases rise
A grand re-opening is planned for Saturday in support several businesses that launched in...
Grand re-opening planned for Cleveland businesses launched right before COVID-19 pandemic