Looking for the cheapest gas in Northeast Ohio? Try Ashtabula, AAA figures show

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Northeast Ohioans looking for relief from high gas prices might consider filling up while driving through Ashtabula where the average cost of a gallon of gas was the lowest in the region, according to AAA.

Drivers in Ashtabula paid on average $2.985 - about .40 less than the national average of $3.39 per gallon, AAA figures show.

In Northeast Ohio, drivers in Solon paid the most at $3.30.

Scroll over the graphic below to see the average price per gallon in various areas around Northeast Ohio as of Monday.

Statewide, the price of a gallon of gas was less than the national average — $3.19 per gallon.

The price of a barrel of crude oil fell after news broke of a new COVID-19 variant Omicron to $68.15, AAA said.

