Lorain son indicted for murdering his father, an Army sergeant

Lamar Hudson Jr. (Source: WOIO)
Lamar Hudson Jr. (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The son of a U.S. Army sergeant found shot to death in a car in Elyria in September has been indicted by the Lorain County Grand Jury for his murder.

Lamar Hudson Jr., 22, of Lorain was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

According to Elyria police, Army Sgt. Lamar Hudson Sr., 41, was found dead inside car on Gulf Road around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Police said he had been shot multiple times.

Victim Lamar Hudson Sr.
Victim Lamar Hudson Sr.(Source: Elyria mayor/Facebook)

Hudson Jr. was arrested the day after the murder.

Suspect accused of killing own father cries in court

He is being held at the Lorain County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

