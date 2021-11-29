Man, woman shot to death inside car on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) Police are investigating the murders of two people found dead in a car on the city’s West side Thanksgiving morning.

Daniel Scholz, 35, of Strongsville, and Kara Odom, 26, were found shot to death around 12:30 a.m.

Cleveland police said the two victims were discovered in the 4600 block of Hannon Street.

Odom was in the passenger seat.

Officers saw two unknown men running on Hannon Drive where they entered a black sedan and fled the scene, according to Cleveland Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

