2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man, woman shot to death inside car on Thanksgiving Day in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) Police are investigating the murders of two people found dead in a car on the city’s West side Thanksgiving morning.

Daniel Scholz, 35, of Strongsville, and Kara Odom, 26, were found shot to death around 12:30 a.m.

Cleveland police said the two victims were discovered in the 4600 block of Hannon Street.

Odom was in the passenger seat.

Officers saw two unknown men running on Hannon Drive where they entered a black sedan and fled the scene, according to Cleveland Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

Court records show T’Andre Buchanan, Jr. is charged with robbery and evidence tampering for...
Prosecutors: Trial starts Monday for Cleveland man caught on camera destroying Colossal Cupcakes
Darian Abernathy (Source: U.S. Marshals)
2 men wanted for violent assault outside Parma store
Lake effect snow squalls will continue tonight into Monday morning - primarily in the Snowbelt.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter weather advisory issued through Monday morning
The Sunday after Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest travel days of the year. With more...
Cleveland 2021 holiday travel anticipated to surpass 2019