22-year-old West Salem woman dies in 3 car crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old West Salem woman was killed in a three car accident around 10:15 Monday evening on US 250 near Smyser Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a 44-year-old Nova man was westbound on US 250 in his Honda Pilot when he went left of center and hit a Ford Focus driven by Courtney Kovacs.

After the crash, the Ford Focus went off the right side of the road and the Honda Pilot spun out and was struck by an Acura driven by a 22-year-old man from Jeromesville.

Kovacs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Wooster Community Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Acura was treated at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

