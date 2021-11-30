2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron firefighters extinguish two-story blaze

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron fire crews extinguished a house fire on Adkins Avenue Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. firefighters responded to 478 Adkins Ave., according to an Akron Fire Department media release.

On scene they found smoke and flames coming from the basement and the second floor.

Companies were able to put out the fire and ventilate the second floor, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

